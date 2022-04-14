This Conservative leadership race is a 'different animal altogether' | Adam Soos joins Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Calgary reporter Adam Soos joined Ezra to talk about a recent Pierre Poilievre rally in Calgary, where thousands crowded to hear the Conservative leadership candidate speak.

Commenting on the crowds he witnessed, and the current state of the federal Conservative Party leadership race, Adam said:

"You know, you said it's a sign of something, and it's a sign that this is an entirely different animal altogether. I think past elections were very much sort of, 'I guess this is the guy who might do the best, but I'm not really excited about it'... But it was an absolutely packed house. I'm hearing at a certain point that they simply stopped verifying registration, which they were kind of just letting people in anyways... I would have guessed six to 7,000 people at the very least were on location. And very much like you said, it is a sign that there is something different happening here for the first time in quite some time. There's actually some excitement within the conservative movement, whether that be provincially, whether that be federally for a leader. People actually want their guy, they want their gal there. They're rooting for somebody actively, not just settling on somebody — and that's why we see these massive crowds."

