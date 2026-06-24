This is why we published the Montreal gunman's manifesto

Article by Rebel News staff.

Montreal police say three people are dead, including an officer, a civilian, and the gunman, following a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. Another officer also sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The gunman, Seth Scott Hatfield, was a philosophy student from the University of Lethbridge. Hatfield opened fire outside the headquarters of Aylo, the parent company for adult website Pornhub, before engaging with police.

Authorities later revealed that Hatfield left behind a 104-page manifesto written weeks before the attack. The document, steeped in 'incel' and radical left-wing ideology, was referred to but not published by mainstream outlets. But Rebel News also obtained the document and published it in full.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the Rebel Commander explained why making the manifesto public was necessary.

“The media, when they found out his motivations, lied about it,” Ezra said plainly. “That, my friends, is why Rebel News published the truth.”

Reports initially mentioned the manifesto and even referred to certain passages. But the attacker's name was not mentioned, “and during that time his social media was scrubbed, so it could not be seen by the public,” something Ezra said bothers him because he wants to see what the murderer, in this case, had written.

The media referred to Hatfield as being an “incel,” a term meaning a person who is involuntarily celibate. Ezra said he read this reference from many in the regime media, which caused him to wonder why “handpicked journalists” were being given the manifesto.

It also raised suspicions about what the media might not be telling the public. “They want us to think that this terrorist is an incel, but they're not showing us the proof,” he said.

But late Monday evening, Ezra said he too received a copy of Hatfield's 104-page manifesto — and then made the decision to publish it in full.

The decision wasn't to “promote the murder's message,” he explained, “but because the regime is lying about it.”

The attack wasn't purely about misogyny, like so many of the mainstream media's reports suggested. Following Rebel News' publication of the full-length manifesto, Juno News counted 860 references to Marxist terms like bourgeois, proletarian, communism and socialism along with Israel, Zionism and Jews.

“Do you see what I mean? We were told he was an incel,” he said. “He was a communist. Why did all these leaks say he was an incel, implying he was right wing? Why wouldn't they talk about his endless repetition of Marxist language?”

Ezra then went on to detail the numerous lengthy passages in Hatfield's manifesto espousing leftist ideology, including mentions of his positive view of communist authoritarians like Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong.

Read the manifesto: