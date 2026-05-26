Tim Hortons is lying to Canadians

The company once “synonymous with Canada” is “favouring foreigners over our own citizens,” remarked Ezra Levant.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 26, 2026   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel News staff.

Tim Hortons claims it is scaling back its use of Temporary Foreign Workers in Canada, following severe backlash to the once iconic Canadian franchise's push to expand the program.

“We have not lobbied the government since last year and we won’t be lobbying them on TFWs any time soon given our commitment to hire locally everywhere possible,” said Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer of Tim's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, in a story published by the Globe and Mail.

On Monday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was skeptical of the multinational corporation's claim it was dialling back its reliance on non-citizen staffers.

“They said they couldn't survive without Temporary Foreign Workers; they kept on repeating the lie that they could only get foreigners to work,” he said, reflecting on how entry-level jobs in foodservice were a common way many young Canadians first entered the workforce.

“It used to be a great job for teenagers,” he continued. “Now, it's a great job for people in their 20s, 30s and 40s from foreign countries.”

The company was also playing games with the wording of its message, Ezra said. With Tim's claiming they'll hire 10,000 “local workers,” Ezra looked at what the word “local” means in this context.

“Is a local worker someone who happens to be in the neighbourhood but is a foreign student?” he said, also scrutinizing Fulton's claim that the company would stop lobbying.

But official records tell a different story, with Restaurant Brands International's CEO lobbying the government about immigration as recently as a mid-May.

“They're liars, and they're lying about stopping to lie,” he remarked, suggesting the company was shifting its focus from staffing through the Temporary Foreign Worker program to taking advantage of international student loopholes instead.

“You see what they're doing here? An international student is really a Temporary Foreign Worker that doesn't show up in the Temporary Foreign Worker numbers,” he said.

Tim Hortons' announcement was “trickery,” Ezra said, asserting they would “shift towards those international students.”

The company was once “synonymous with Canada — now they're favouring foreigners over our own citizens.”

Boycott Tim Hortons!

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Goal: 15,000 signatures
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They told the government they can’t find workers — but Canadian kids can’t find jobs!

In a lobbying letter to Immigration Minister Marc Miller, Tim Hortons admitted its business would “struggle immensely” without international workers, while pushing to raise foreign worker caps, expand international student work hours, and create a permanent pipeline of labour — all for the very entry-level jobs that once helped young Canadians build skills, earn their first paycheque, and start their futures.

At a time when youth unemployment is rising and opportunities are shrinking, Tim Hortons is replacing local workers and lowering their standards.

If a company won’t hire Canadians and instead lobbies to replace them, Canadians can and must respond.

SIGN THE PLEDGE:

"I pledge to boycott Tim Hortons — no coffee, no breakfast — until Tim Hortons commits to hiring Canadians and investing in our next generation."

Will you sign?

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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  • jerry Stone
    commented 2026-05-26 12:48:08 -0400 Flag
    I have not eaten at Tim Horkons in years they have gone downhill the last sandwhich I ate there 4 years ago was disgusting there was a fly in the soup container , sad how far downhill they have gone . Do not know why people still go there as there are many independent shops with quality food and coffee