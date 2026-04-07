Tim Hortons isn’t Canadian — and it’s not on your side

Let’s clear something up right away. Tim Hortons is not really Canadian anymore, despite cloaking itself in the maple leaf and Canadian nostalgia.

It hasn’t been for years. Tim’s is owned by Restaurant Brands International, a massive multinational conglomerate created when Burger King bought Tim Hortons in a $12.5 billion deal.

That company is backed heavily by global investment firms, including Brazilian private equity giant 3G Capital, which still holds a major stake.

This isn’t your local coffee shop anymore. It’s a financial asset. And like any financial asset, it serves shareholders, not communities. Not Canadian workers. And certainly not Canadian kids looking for their first job.

But it gets worse.

Because this isn’t just about who owns Tim’s. It’s about what they do. A few years ago, Tim Hortons got caught in a political firestorm over energy. They were running ads from Enbridge, a major Canadian pipeline company. And when environmental activists complained?

Tim’s caved.

They pulled the ads after an online pressure campaign, bending the knee to anti-oil activists instead of standing by one of Canada’s largest employers. Think about that.

A company built on Canadian identity… Turning its back on Canadian energy workers…Because foreign-funded activists on the internet got loud.

And now?

They’ve taken it a step further. They’re lobbying Carney for more foreign workers. More temporary labour. More “pathways” for non-Canadians. While Canadian teenagers, right now, are struggling to find their first jobs.

So let’s connect the dots. Foreign-owned corporate structure. Political cowardice when it comes to Canadian industry. And now actively pushing policies that sideline Canadian workers. This isn’t the Tim Hortons you grew up with.

This is a global brand wearing a Canadian costume. And Canadians are finally starting to notice.

If they won’t hire Canadian kids. If they won’t stand up for Canadian workers. If they won’t even stand up for Canadian energy. Why are we still lining up to fund them?

Sign the petition.

Take your business elsewhere.