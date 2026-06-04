Tim Hortons says it's putting Canadians first — but is it really?

Tim Hortons recently announced plans to hire up to 10,000 local employees and reduce its reliance on the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. However, a closer look at publicly available government data raises questions about whether that shift is already taking place.

Several Tim Hortons locations continue to appear on the federal government's temporary foreign worker job portal, actively advertising positions for foreign workers.

This comes at a time when Canada's unemployment rate has climbed to 6.9%, while youth unemployment is hovering around 14%.

The issue raises broader questions about priorities in the Canadian labour market. With more Canadians struggling to find work and economic uncertainty looming, some are asking whether available jobs should be offered to Canadian workers first.

During a visit to a Tim Hortons location in downtown Montreal, multiple job openings were found being advertised, including positions offering wages of up to $39 per hour.

Another detail that stood out was that some of the postings appeared to be open to applicants who speak only English, rather than requiring French or bilingualism. That has sparked questions about language requirements in Quebec, where French is the official language.

The situation comes as Tim Hortons faces growing scrutiny over its use of temporary foreign workers and its role in providing entry-level employment opportunities.

For many Canadians, particularly young people, jobs at restaurants and coffee shops often serve as a first step into the workforce, providing valuable experience and skills.

As debates continue over immigration levels, Canadians are left to decide whether Tim Hortons is living up to its promise of putting local workers first.