Tom Flanagan to join Rebel News LIVE! speakers—get your tickets now!

Scheduled for October 5, 2024, the event will feature some of your favourite Rebel News reporters, including Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, and yours truly, as well an impressive lineup of pro-freedom and conservative speakers.

Tom Flanagan, a professor emeritus at the University of Calgary and the co-author of the bestselling book Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools), is the latest to join the conference roster.

Similar to our documentary Kamloops: The Buried Truth, Grave Error debunks the false 2021 claim that the remains of 215 children were found buried in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.





The truth found in our documentary about the “discovery” of 215 buried children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is now free for you to watch and share 👇🏾 https://t.co/zZ3vKsbQaO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 2, 2023

The book, which is full of residential school truths that contradict the politically correct narrative, has been turning political heads since its publication last year, especially in Quesnel, B.C.

where heated debates and protests erupted in the city simply because the mayor shared the book with a few others.

