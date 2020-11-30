Toronto HIV/AIDS hospital hiring anti-racism consultant to scan for systemic oppression

Source: Casey House

Canada's first and only stand-alone hospital for patients with HIV/AIDS is concerned that their organization is a hotbed of racism and systemic oppression.

Casey House, located in Toronto, was founded in 1988 as Canada's first stand-alone treatment facility for patients needing treatment for HIV/AIDS:

At that time, many people were dying alone, cut off from the support of family and friends due to stigma and misplaced fear. This isolation even extended to the medical community. The first client was delivered to the door by medics wearing masks and gowns. He was greeted by Casey House with an embrace.

According to the Request for Proposal posted late last week, the clinic is seeking consultants and firms with “demonstrated experience and success with anti-discrimination initiatives in the social sector.”

This request for proposal (RFP) invites consultants with expertise in providing an organizational evaluation and education plan to support the dismantling of institutional systems of oppression and systematic racism at Casey House. Leveraging a trauma informed approach and from a lens of anti-oppression, Casey House is seeking responses that will include a full current-state organizational assessment, as well as provide forums for learning to all employees and leaders at all levels, in support of developing a critical understanding of anti-racism, diversity and inclusion. With the goal of building collective engagement in cultural equity and anti-racism in the workplace and through the Hospital’s work, we are seeking an opportunity to make long-term institutional cultural change. The proposed framework should be grounded in the perspectives of Black and Indigenous people, and people of colour.

The proposal's title, Dismantling organizational systems of oppression and systematic racism, implies that the hospital is promoting critical race theory. President Trump issued a ban on federal agencies running critical race theory seminars earlier this year.