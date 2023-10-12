Toronto police officer advocates the destruction of Israel on social media

Instagram / shumail_mian and Instagram / mustafa.rahmanzadeh

A Toronto police officer became the centre of controversy this week after posting calls to “destroy” Israel on social media.

Special Constable Mustafa Rahmanzadeh allegedly called for “Allah” to “destroy the [Israeli] oppressors” in a post to Instagram amid calls for “global Jihad” by Hamas.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Toronto police told the public of “global online threats” circulating on October 11 about “events that may occur on Friday.”

On Wednesday, former Hamas leader, Khalid Mashal, ordered Muslims to commit Jihad “on the ground” across the globe.

He called Friday, October 13 "The Friday of Al-Aqsa flood” — the day for Muslims to “show anger” toward Israel and America.

Toronto - October 11 - How safe should the Toronto Jewish community feel with Special Constables like Mustafa Rahmanzadeh on the road? pic.twitter.com/0YrjgTrhDh — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) October 11, 2023

Mashal specifically called for Muslims to compensate “fighters” for the “destruction” they’ve caused in Israel, and to apply “political pressure” to “stop Israel’s military invasion of Gaza.”

“Funds are important but today we are asking for your blood and souls [to be sacrificed for Palestine],” he said.

As of writing, the Toronto police said “there are currently no credible threats to Jewish communities in our city.”

With Hamas killing more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals since October 7, Toronto police immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities, including cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city.

“People can expect to see a continued, increased police presence,” said the police. According to the release, local law enforcement are working diligently with their federal and provincial counterparts to coordinate and share information promptly.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation here in Toronto and will deploy our officers to ensure residents feel a sense of safety and security,” they said.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss safety and security in the city, amid growing anxieties induced by Hamas terror.

Since Saturday, Hamas militants have bombarded Israeli towns near Gaza with thousands of rockets, prompting a declaration of war by Israel.

With the death toll in Israel continuing to rise, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised swift retaliation against Hamas and the Gaza Strip, which the latter has controlled since 2007.

The country said a “complete siege” of the area had begun, including cutting electricity, food and fuel supplies.

So far, at least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli bombardment of the territory.