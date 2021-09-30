Toronto taco restaurant stands up against Ontario’s vaccine passport

Tacos El Asador, located in Koreatown in Toronto, has been operating for nearly 30 years between two locations. They offer a selection of Mexican and El Salvadoran cuisine, promoting themselves as a “bare bones” taco shop with a “bustling vibe.”

The restaurant recently posted in the Facebook group “Ontario Businesses Against Health Pass,” a page dedicated to businesses in the province that will not enforce Doug Ford’s vaccine passport. The group has grown to nearly 140,000 members. It’s described as “A group for people to compile a list of businesses that believe a health passport in Ontario is unconstitutional. Your personal health status is irrelevant, and your own personal choice.”

Premier Doug Ford announced a vaccine passport for all dine-in restaurants and gyms, that came into effect September 22, but businesses across the province have publicly announced they won’t be medically segregating their customers. Ford originally promised that the vaccine passport would be a temporary measure. It has already been approved to be in place for the fall and winter season as of now.

In Tacos El Asador’s post to the page was a picture of the front door of their restaurant, which faces Bloor St., with striking posters of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Bill of Rights, and two notices for patrons and by-law and police officers alike.

“NO TRESPASSING, PURSUANT TO THE CANADIAN BILL OF RIGHTS SECTION 1, 2 (A) AND THE CRIMINAL CODE OF CANADA SECTION 34 THIS NOTICE IS TO ALL PEACE OFFICERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS INCLUDING

“POLICE, MUNICIPAL BYLAW OFFICERS, PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICERS”

On a separate window is the Canadian Bill of Rights, our first federal law to protect fundamental freedoms and human rights.

The co-owner of the establishment, Monika, provided the following statement to Rebel News:

"We have been a trusted restaurant for our community for nearly 30 years. We've complied with the government orders to maintain a clean and safe environment through social distancing, plastic partitions and masking over the past 18 months. We thank our loyal customers for helping us survive during some of the hardest times in our history throughout the pandemic. Because of this we do not agree with asking our customers for their private medical information to dine in at our restaurant. This is our line in the sand. This is not about our health anymore. It further invades the personal rights and freedoms of our patrons. We will not discriminate based on vaccination status. We will not turn our backs to our long-time loyal customers based on whether or not they made a medical choice. We wouldn't have survived without their support, and we owe it to them for keeping us afloat. The restaurant was originally owned by my father and mother-in-law who came to Canada as refugees from the Civil War in El Salvador decades ago. They started as workers and eventually bought the restaurant outright, starting their Canadian dream.

Now in 2021, I alongside my husband, Renee, his brother, Alberto, and cousin, Smokey, all play an integral part in running the restaurant together.

It also employs our son and helps pay his way through university. This restaurant has three generations of my family involved. My mother-in-law passed away earlier in the year, and we hold our restaurant in high regard for her legacy.

We welcome everyone to come and enjoy our food. We will not discriminate against our guests."

Tacos El Asador joins the growing movement of restaurants across Canada who will simply not enforce the vaccine passport which has been implemented in every province.

