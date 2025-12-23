Toxic at home, profitable abroad: Ottawa revives plastic straw exports

As first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin issued legal notice Saturday allowing Canadian manufacturers to resume production of plastic straws, cutlery, and other items previously prohibited under federal regulations, provided the goods are not sold domestically.

The change came the same day an export ban was scheduled to take effect.

According to a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement released by the department, officials concluded that blocking exports would damage Canada’s plastics sector without reducing global plastic pollution. The analysis notes the industry generates approximately $35 billion annually, with $14.9 billion in exports, nearly all destined for the U.S.

“Many pointed out how prohibiting export would not reduce global plastic pollution as increased foreign supply would be expected to fill the market gap,” the department wrote.

Cabinet introduced the Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations in 2022, banning six common items including straws, grocery bags, stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, and polystyrene food containers. Ottawa estimated the ban would cost Canadian consumers $205 million per year.

Manufacturers opposed the export prohibition, warning it would eliminate a large portion of industry sales. Environmental groups objected to the reversal, arguing it would signal Canada was retreating from its climate ambitions.

The move follows a 2023 Federal Court ruling that struck down Ottawa’s attempt to classify all plastic manufactured items as toxic, with the court finding the evidence did not support such a designation. An internal federal evaluation the same year also concluded there was no evidence the plastics ban reduced pollution.

Despite the policy reversal, the domestic ban on plastic straws and other items remains in force for Canadian consumers.