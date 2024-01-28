Transgender pedophile who made toddler porn gets charges dropped after latest arrest

Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton Police Services issued a public warning on Friday, cautioning citizens about the release of an extremely predatory and violent sexual offender whom they believe poses a risk of “committing a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16.”

"Laverne Waskahat is a convicted violent sexual offender and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe Waskahat is of significant harm to the community and is a risk of committing a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16, therefore, there is a duty… pic.twitter.com/xhcWThg6Ni — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 13, 2023

Laverne Waskahat, 47, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, and who has a history of using infants to make and publish child pornography, was released last Monday after serving a 5-week stint in custody for a breach of conditions.

Just a mere two days after Waskahat had been released after serving time for offences that involved accessing child porn with diapers, Waskahat was re-arrested on December 13 due to being “unlawfully at large”.

After Waskahat failed to check in with a parole officer, Edmonton police located “her” in a West Edmonton hotel room with a crib, collection of diapers, and allegedly pornographic drawings. A laptop was also located in the room, despite part of Waskahat’s conditions including a lifetime ban from going on the internet and being restricted from owning or operating a computer.

3. On Friday, Hamm (@preta_6) gave shocking testimony to why advocacy for same sex spaces for women and children is not transphobic.



Read about the male trans identifying baby rapist, mother slayer & women’s rape shelter appropriators she discussed below https://t.co/roioGoeMi2 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 6, 2023

According to Edmonton Police, “Waskahat has been known to offend against the children while in a position of care over the child (e.g. while babysitting) and has also been known to take voyeuristic photos in public of infants.”

Despite Waskahat’s disturbing criminal history, the charges related to the December 13 arrest have since been dropped.

“In this case, the Crown prosecutor’s ongoing assessment of the file determined there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction and as such, the matter was withdrawn,” Alberta Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson Michelle Davio stated in an email response published in the Edmonton Journal. Davio added that Waskahat “is subject to a long-term supervision order.”

