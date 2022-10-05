Transgender surgery industry projected to grow to $5 billion

AP Photo/Peter Dejong

As transgender surgery on minors becomes more normalized across children’s hospitals in the United States, the industry is projected to reach as much as $5 billion by the end of the decade.

A report from Grand View Research found that the nascent industry surrounding trans surgeries saw a $1.9 billion valuation in 2021, and is forecasted to expand at an annual growth rate of more than 11% through 2030.

“The rising incidences of gender dysphoria and the increasing number of people opting for gender confirmation surgeries are expected to boost the growth during the forecast period,” the researchers stated.

The report, which cited a study from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, claims that 78% of female-to-male “transgender” males – or girls who identify as boys – experienced gender dysphoria by 7 years old.

The researchers say that so-called “gender-affirming operations” will “accelerate in the coming years,” as hospitals shed their pandemic-era protocols and resume elective services. Numerous patients are also receiving telehealth consultations.

Grand View Research states that “government support is also driving the market” through Medicare coverage of sex-reassignment surgeries, which include hysterectomies and ovariectomies – procedures that may soon receive coverage by major insurance companies.

As reported by Rebel News, numerous children’s hospitals in the United States are being exposed for providing transgender surgeries to minors – a claim that proponents of the irreversible surgeries often try to deny and dismiss as “disinformation.”

The American Medical Association and other major medical groups have also called on the U.S. Department of Justice and social media companies to crack down on what they refer to as “coordinated campaigns of disinformation” pertaining to trans surgeries on minors.