R&B singer Trey Songz arrested for refusing to wear mask at NFL playoff game

Kansas City Police/Jackson County Detention Center via AP

R&B artist Trey Songz was arrested recently at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship game after refusing to wear a mask, according to TMZ.

Songz, a.k.a. Tremaine Neverson, was placed under arrest at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after refusing to comply with stadium safety rules that require mask wearing. Songz refused to comply after security approached him and guards were unable to eject him on their own, which led to the police being called.

According to TMZ, "cops say Trey again refused to obey orders and was eventually told he was under arrest. They allege he punched an officer and put him in a headlock, which you can clearly see on video. More cops were called in and they were finally able to get it under control."

Footage of the incident has gained several million views across different accounts on Twitter.

Trey Songz arrested for assaulting an officer at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game https://t.co/WbUkQGTKQN pic.twitter.com/9tS2PuIR3m — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 25, 2021

Witnesses tell TMZ that Songz was being heckled by fans and that police went after him "without warning."

On the video, a fan can be heard saying "he did nothing wrong."

A source from law enforcement later told TMZ the following:

"Songz was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest -- both misdemeanors -- and for assaulting a police officer ... a low-grade felony."

Trey’s booking photo,lol still going off pic.twitter.com/xa6jROkYLm — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 25, 2021

TMZ reports that Songz has since been released from custody, with his case referred to the Jackson County prosecutor's office for further review.