Trucker Harold Jonker acquitted in Freedom Convoy case

Justice Kevin B. Phillips ruled that the Crown failed to prove Jonker incited illegal activity or directed unlawful actions, marking a significant victory for the peaceful demonstration’s supporters.

Tamara Ugolini
In a landmark decision that upholds freedom of assembly, Harold Jonker, owner of Jonker Trucking Inc., has been acquitted of all charges stemming from his participation in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. The ruling was delivered by Justice Kevin B. Phillips in an Ontario court earlier today. 

This significant victory for Jonker and supporters of the peaceful demonstration came after he was disciplined as a municipal councillor for his involvement in the protest.

Jonker faced criminal charges of mischief, counselling mischief, intimidation, and counselling intimidation, filed 15 months after the protest concluded.

The charges related to his alleged role in the Freedom Convoy, which saw truckers and supporters descend into the nation's capital in 2022 to rally against continued COVID-19 mandates and public health edicts that were a massive infringement on people’s lives. Prosecutors claimed Jonker incited unlawful actions and was responsible for the parking of his company’s trucks in Ottawa’s downtown core.

Justice Phillips rejected the Crown’s case, finding no evidence that Jonker encouraged illegal activity. Instead, the court determined he merely described the protest events as he observed them. The Crown also failed to prove Jonker directed the placement of his company’s vehicles, a key element of the mischief charge.

Constitutional lawyer Chris Fleury, who represented Jonker, hailed the verdict. “Harold and I are elated with the outcome of his case,” Fleury said. “The trial judge rightly concluded the Crown did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jonker expressed gratitude for the support he received. “We are very thankful for the excellent legal support provided by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and thankful that the judge saw through the Crown’s weak case and had the courage to do the right thing,” he stated.

