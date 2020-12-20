BREAKING: Trudeau announces “new variant” of COVID in UK, cancels flights starting tonight

The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is cancelling incoming flights from the United Kingdom starting at midnight due to a “new variant” of COVID.

This afternoon, I convened a meeting with the Incident Response Group. We focused on the new variant of COVID-19 identified in the UK, and we have decided to implement new border restrictions in order to keep you - and people right across the country - safe. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2020

At midnight tonight, and for the next 72 hours, all flights from the UK will be prohibited from entering Canada. Passengers who arrived today are subject to secondary screening and enhanced measures. More on the actions we’re taking to protect you: https://t.co/UrsE5sTcJT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2020

News of the new COVID in the United Kingdom was announced last week, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock stating that they had informed the World Health Organization after “at least 60 different local authorities had recorded Covid infections caused by the new variant”.