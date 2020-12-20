BREAKING: Trudeau announces “new variant” of COVID in UK, cancels flights starting tonight

  • By Rebel News
  • December 20, 2020
BREAKING: Trudeau announces “new variant” of COVID in UK, cancels flights starting tonight
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is cancelling incoming flights from the United Kingdom starting at midnight due to a “new variant” of COVID.

News of the new COVID in the United Kingdom was announced last week, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock stating that they had informed the World Health Organization after “at least 60 different local authorities had recorded Covid infections caused by the new variant”.

Coronavirus Justin Trudeau United Kingdom
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS