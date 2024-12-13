Trudeau gov't considers 'export tariffs' on Canadian goods to punish... everyone?

'Export tariffs on our own products. So taxing Canadians on products that we are exporting, which is exactly as ridiculous as it sounds,' Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told Global News.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 13, 2024   |   News

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has had enough with Justin Trudeau, officially calling for a snap federal election.

During a Thursday interview with Global News, Moe discussed the impact tariffs would have on key sectors of the province’s economy. President-elect Donald Trump threatened a 25% tax on all Canadian goods, should the Trudeau government not fix its porous borders.

Last month, the stalwart conservative told reporters that American protectionism would devastate jobs, energy and food security across North America. Canada has until January 20 to avoid a trade war with the incoming Trump administration.

However, Moe wasn’t addressing the potential levy by Trump. Rather, a suspect export tariff by the Trudeau government on staple resources from Saskatchewan.

“We have just heard that the federal government may be looking at export tariffs on oil, potash and uranium,” Moe said. “Export tariffs on our own products. So taxing Canadians on products that we are exporting, which is exactly as ridiculous as it sounds.

“It’s a betrayal of those that work in the industry,” he added.

“It certainly is a betrayal by the federal government if they are considering any type of an export tax on potash, oil or uranium.”

Export levies are widely considered a last resort in trade disputes, but Canadian officials suggest it could be used as a counter-measure straight out the gate.

“Commodity export taxes, which could raise costs for US consumers, businesses, and farmers, remain an option if the trade conflict escalates,” reported Wealth Professional.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is also contemplating expanded export control powers as part of its upcoming fiscal and economic update. 

Uranium exports account for 25% of the fuel used in U.S. nuclear power plants, while their farmers rely on Canadian potash fertilizer.

Premier Moe heavily criticized Trudeau and his cabinet in remarks to Global, urging them to find a solution with the provinces, but not at their expense.

“Maybe it’s time for Canadians to have a say and a choice and to determine who they would like to have a four-year mandate to negotiate with the incoming Trump administration,” Moe said, noting calls for export tariffs did not come from his government, or any premier for that matter. 

Export taxes on commodities also sparked criticism from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who called the idea “terrible” in place of diplomacy.  

“We would ask Prime Minister Trudeau to do the right thing,” Moe added, “to give Canadians the opportunity to make the choice on who is going to represent them at the table … that can happen anytime.”

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

    Our politicians are mostly crazy. Only Danielle Smith and Scott Moe get what Trump wants to do with tariffs.It’s time we vote out Ford, Trudeau, Eby, and the rest of the idiots who have no clue about the border and exports.