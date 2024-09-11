Trudeau Liberals silent on antisemitic U.S. terror plot

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The Trudeau Liberals have some explaining to do after a foreigner with ties to Islamic terror tried entering the U.S. through Canada.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, a Pakistani national, attempted to cross the U.S. border illegally for an alleged mass casualty event in which he planned to massacre Jews in New York between Gale and Church streets.

On September 6, multiple RCMP officers in tactical gear arrested the man near Roxham Road in Ormstown, Quebec. Three others were also detained.

“Given what we’ve recently learned about one alleged ISIS terrorist being let into Canada, the Trudeau Government must be open and transparent with Canadians to answer how and when Muhammad Shahzeb Khan was able to gain entry to Canada and whether there were any early warning signs,” Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman told True North.

A Department of Immigration spokesperson confirmed they were “looking into” the matter but provided no details at publication.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice referred to the alleged terrorist as a “Pakistani citizen residing in Canada.”

“If the Liberal Government does not quickly disclose this key information, Common Sense Conservatives will be seeking to force them to do so,” Lantsman said.

The Tories earlier called for an emergency committee meeting into an alleged terror plot in Canada by a Toronto father-son duo.

Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi were arrested July 28 in Richmond Hill, Ontario, after the RCMP foiled an ISIS terror plot. The two were said to be in the “advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto” at the time.

Conservative MP and House leader Andrew Scheer earlier asked the Bloc Quebecois and NDP to recall the Commons public safety committee for an emergency meeting.

Ahmed was allegedly filmed beheading a prisoner in 2015 on behalf of ISIS, raising grave concerns as to how he obtained Canadian citizenship in the first place.

Khan earlier told undercover F.B.I. officers he planned to “slaughter” Jews to commemorate the October 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel. He was privy to a U.S. extradition warrant, leading to his arrest.

Lantsman expressed gratitude to law enforcement and security officials “on both sides of the border” for foiling the terror plot.

“Conservatives take our national security seriously,” she said, “and we will continue to ensure the Trudeau government provides answers to Canadians.”