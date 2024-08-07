Tories raise concerns on screening newcomers following failed terrorist plot

The Canadian Press / Alexandra Newbould

Canadians want answers after the RCMP foiled an ISIS terror plot orchestrated by a Toronto father and son. Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi were arrested July 28 in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

A July 31 statement confirmed officers arrested the duo at a Richmond Hill hotel following a month-long investigation. The two had in their possession an axe and a machete at the time of their arrest, and were in the “advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto.”

There remains no further threat to the Canadian public, according to the RCMP.

However, Conservative MP and House leader Andrew Scheer told reporters Tuesday that assurances are needed, amid the shocking revelations. He urged the Bloc Quebecois and NDP to recall the Commons public safety committee for an emergency meeting.

Andrew Scheer slams the "colossal failure" by the Trudeau government in failing to properly vet the potential terrorist admitted to Canada after he was featured torturing someone in an ISIS propaganda video.

"Canadians have a right to know what went wrong."





Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi face nine terrorism charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIS, also known as the Islamic State or Daesh.

In addition, the senior Eldidi allegedly carried out a “horrific torture attack” in an ISIS propaganda video in 2015, allegedly dismembering a prisoner in front of the camera. He subsequently received admission into Canada and obtained his citizenship.

“This is a colossal failure of Trudeau's national security system,” Scheer said. “Canadians have a right to know what went wrong.”

“How did this individual gain entry into Canada and obtain Canadian citizenship?”

Conservatives are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to release more details surrounding an alleged terror attack being plotted by a father and son duo in Toronto by reconvening the House of Commons public safety committee.

MP Frank Caputo, the Conservative public safety critic, penned a letter to Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc demanding that the details surrounding the plot be made public so that Canadians can get answers.

“Canadians have a right to know what went wrong; how this individual gained entry into Canada and obtained Canadian citizenship,” Scheer said. “Canadians also have a right to know if there’s anyone else in Canada with similar backgrounds who were granted entry into our country.”

The Conservative MP claimed LeBlanc would be the first witness called to testify if the committee is recalled, followed by immigration officials who “oversee these types of applications in these types of security screenings.”

Andrew Scheer says the Bloc Quebecois and NDP are not supporting Conservative MPs who are calling for the Liberals to reconvene House of Commons committees "so Canadians can get answers" on major issues like a recent RCMP terrorism arrest in Toronto.

“For Canadians to have confidence in our immigration system, we need to know now, and in every case, every application and the due diligence and proper screening is done clearly,” Scheer said. “That was not done in this situation.”

“We potentially would have seen the loss of innocent life had the RCMP not caught these suspects before they were able to perpetrate the horrific crimes.”

“Lives are at stake when national security systems don't do their job,” the House leader added. “Lives are at stake when people with connections to terrorist organizations are allowed into Canada and granted citizenship.”