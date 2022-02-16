Trudeau's Justice Minister: “You should be worried” if you donated to convoy
“If you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who's donating... you ought to be worried” about your bank account being frozen, according to Justice Minister David Lametti.
On CTV's Power Play this evening, Justin Trudeau's Justice Minister David Lametti told Evan Solomon that “if you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who's donating hundreds of thousands of dollars, or millions of dollars to this kind of thing, you ought to be worried” about your bank account being frozen.
As well, participation the convoy protesters may cause truck owners to lose their licence.
