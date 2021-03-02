Trudeau's quarantine hotels are rife with problems

  • By Rebel News
  • March 02, 2021

Remove Ads

After implementing new federal guidelines for travellers entering Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau's mandatory COVID quarantine hotels have received a steady increase in criticism.

From poor food, to missed cancer treatments, to alleged sexual assaults — these facilities are causing the general population to finally push back on something that was deemed a conspiracy only months ago.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the issues that have been reported at these hotels-turned-jails, and whether it's right for the government to force people to stay at these increasingly questionable sites.

Justin Trudeau COVID Quarantine Airlines & Airports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Clips Redirect

NEW Rebel News Clips YouTube channel

SUBSCRIBE

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads