Trudeau's quarantine hotels are rife with problems

After implementing new federal guidelines for travellers entering Canada, Prime Minister Trudeau's mandatory COVID quarantine hotels have received a steady increase in criticism.

From poor food, to missed cancer treatments, to alleged sexual assaults — these facilities are causing the general population to finally push back on something that was deemed a conspiracy only months ago.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the issues that have been reported at these hotels-turned-jails, and whether it's right for the government to force people to stay at these increasingly questionable sites.