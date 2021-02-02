Trudeau's travel ban is an attack on Canadians Charter rights

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced further restrictions on travellers entering (or returning) to Canada. All arrivals, the prime minister announced, would be forced to quarantine in a hotel for up to three days — regardless of whether they tested positive or negative for COVID-19.

The subject has been a hot topic of discussion among Canadians, and on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed whether this was a violation of Charter rights. Conveniently, the rules came into effect not long after numerous Canadian politicians were caught leaving the country over the Christmas season. Rumours even circulated online that the prime minister himself may have been out of the country during that time as well.