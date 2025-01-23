Trump BLAMES Canada, Mexico for America’s fentanyl deaths

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to blame Canada, in part, for the some 80,000 Americans who die annually from illicit fentanyl. Some 350 criminal enterprises are mass-producing fentanyl in Canada, according to a recent federal memo.

“The fentanyl coming through Canada is massive. And people are getting killed and families are being destroyed,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’ve seen mothers that … never heal [after losing a child]. They say it gets worse with time.”

TRUMP: 300,000 Americans have been killed by illegal fentanyl from Canada and Mexico crossing their borders last year. Plans for 25% tariffs on both countries are set to continue from February 1st: "Families are being destroyed,"

Since 2015, China has been the “largest source country” for illegal fentanyl and chemical precursors exported to Canada, reads a June 17 memo Fentanyl. It later “shifted from manufacturing and exporting finished products to exporting fentanyl precursors,” wrote analysts.

U.S. Congress confirmed precursors went from China to Mexico, whose cartels then “smuggle and distribute” throughout North America, on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“I had that talk with President Xi the other day, [and] I said, ‘we don't want that crap in our country,’” Trump told reporters, who was assured decisive action would be taken by his adversary.

“He said he was going to give the [death] penalty to fentanyl dealers if they send [it] to the United States.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control identified 28 individuals/entities involved with the international proliferation of drugs, including a China-based network responsible for manufacturing fentanyl.

One is in Canada.



One is in Canada.https://t.co/vnrZnBBRcM — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) October 4, 2023

The RCMP seized a whopping 15,500 grams of fentanyl at the border between 2018 and 2021, with local gangs ramping up domestic operations in 2019.

That follows a major Trump win as China then regulated the production of fentanyl, reducing the number of illegal exports from America’s adversary.

“Seizures of clandestine laboratories in Canada indicate fentanyl is being produced in Canada,” the Fentanyl report furthered. “The Canada Border Services Agency reports increasing import seizures of fentanyl precursor chemicals,” it added.

The Bureau reported that domestic production has exceeded demand for years, with fentanyl exports destined for the United States and Australia.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledges Canada admits individuals from countries with "unreliable police certificates" and those individuals commit crimes once inside Canada.

Intelligence agencies did not specify which international markets Canadian producers targeted but revealed that most drug operations are based in Ontario, British Columbia and Québec, with alliances being forged with powerful drug cartels.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller admitted that “sophisticated gangs” exploit flaws in Canada’s vetting process, resulting in criminals entering the country undetected to commit more crimes.

A B.C. ‘superlab,’ with alleged ties to China and cartels, resulted in the confiscation of 54 kilograms of fentanyl by the RCMP late last year. That accounts for over 95 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl slated for international markets.

A recent RCMP investigation into Chinese drug trafficking in Vancouver produced ties to a CCP-linked entity named in the Foreign Interference Commission (FIC), leading to a significant fentanyl bust.

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty reminds reporters that Canada's border with the U.S. sees a fraction of the fentanyl busts compared to the U.S. southern border.

"We're not interested in drama, we're interested in making progress."



"We're not interested in drama, we're interested in making progress." pic.twitter.com/jyTCZCKxJs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 15, 2025

Fentanyl, a powerful and highly addictive synthetic opioid often prescribed for severe pain, has long contributed to America’s opioid crisis. Given it is cheap to make, and incredibly potent, dealers often get away with smuggling it across the border in small amounts.

The powerful substance is now present in a plethora of drugs and counterfeit pills, with addicts who consume cocaine or methamphetamine often ingesting fentanyl as well, sometimes with deadly results.

Global Affairs Canada earlier remarked that China views the opioid epidemic as a “North American problem.”

As reported by the Globe and Mail, hundreds of times as much fentanyl is intercepted at America’s border with Mexico than at its border with Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican exports for months in an attempt to curb illicit fentanyl from entering the United States.

An internal memo prepared for the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed how fentanyl developed in Canada is being shipped out of the country and around the world.



MORE: https://t.co/AhB3FrYCAN pic.twitter.com/3kYTzi9xnk — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 21, 2024

The 47th President then blamed the Biden administration for not taking decisive action sooner. Fentanyl deaths rose by 23% to more than 70,000 during the first year of his presidency.

The U.S. government says fentanyl deaths number 80,000 Americans every year — more than car accidents and shootings combined, reported NBC News. Americans of all regions, income levels, races and political persuasions have suffered, according to federal data.

President Trump swiftly signed a series of executive orders on Monday, including one that mandates the death penalty for drug dealers and another that designates Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, all in a bid to combat the rising fentanyl death toll.