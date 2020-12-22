BREAKING: Trump condemns $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and spending bill as a “disgrace”

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump condemned the 5,593 page, $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and spending bill as a “disgrace” and a betrayal of the American public, and slammed Congress for creating a bill that has not only “taken forever” but is “much different than anticipated.”

Trump criticized the bill at length, which has been picked apart by keen-eyed political observers on social media. He also demanded that Congress come back to him with a bill that provides American citizens with a stimulus of $2,000, or $4,000 for each couple.

“Throughout the summer Democrats cruelly blocked COVID relief legislation in an effort to advance their extreme left-wing agenda and influence the election,” began Trump. “Then a few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed, help to the American people it's taken forever.”

“However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace. For example, among the more than 5,000 pages in this bill, which nobody in Congress has read because of its length and complexity, it's called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID,” he continued.

The U.S. president stated:

This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment. Twenty-five million dollars for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan. Five hundred and five million dollars to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Forty million dollars for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which is not even open for business. One billion dollars for the Smithsonian and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. Likewise, these facilities are essentially not open. Seven million dollars for reef fish management. Twenty-five billion dollars to combat Asian carp, $2.5 million to count the number of amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico. A provision to promote the breeding of fish in federal hatcheries. Three million dollars in poultry production technology, $2 million to research the impact of downed trees, $566 million for construction projects at the FBI. The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up to $1,800 each. This is far more than the Americans are given, despite all of this wasteful spending and much more than $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments. And not enough money is given to small businesses. And in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously — they were only given a deduction. For others to use in business, their restaurant for two years, this two-year period must be withdrawn, which will allow the owners to obtain financing and get their restaurants back in condition. Congress can terminate it at a much later date, but two years is not acceptable. It's not enough. Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it — it wasn't their fault. It was China's fault, not their fault. I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items.

“From this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else, the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done. Thank you very much,” Trump concluded.