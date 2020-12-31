Trump cuts Christmas vacation short to return to White House

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

US President Donald Trump is set to cut short his vacation plans by returning to the White House on Thursday morning, his administration has stated. Trump, who is currently taking a break at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, made the unexpected announcement ahead of the New Year.

The White House did not elaborate on the sudden change to the president’s schedule, only advising that he will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, who will be flying back to Washington DC with him.

Trump and his family were expected to stay at Mar-a-Lago at least until after New Year’s Day, which would have allowed him to host his annual New Year’s Eve party.

According to the New York Post, “At least 500 people had committed to attending the glitzy affair, which costs $1,000 per person, CNN reported. The event is known to be one of the president’s favorite annual gatherings.”

Trump’s sudden change of plans were announced shortly after Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley announced his plans to object to the Congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory at the Electoral College on Jan. 6, as reported by Rebel News.

Hawley is the first senator to announce his plan to object to the presidential election results, which is a significant development because a sitting member of the house and a senator are required to mount an objection when the Electoral College votes are counted on January 6.

Several Republican members of the House have since announced their plans to object to the results alongside Sen. Hawley.