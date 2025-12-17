Trump declares fentanyl a WMD: what happens now?

The United States will classify fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction,” with President Donald Trump signing an executive order targeting the dangerous drug.

“No bomb does what this is doing,” the president said, noting the hundreds of thousands of yearly deaths linked to fentanyl during the announcement.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle wondered what Trump's executive order might mean for Canada, given the increased scrutiny on drugs being smuggled south into the U.S.

“British Columbia in particular is going to feel the full brunt of this,” speculated Lise, suggesting American authorities “acknowledging” the massive issue fentanyl poses to society.

Lise felt it was “absolutely” unlikely Canada could get its own fentanyl problems under control. Drugs and their chemical precursors are flowing in through B.C.'s ports, putting Premier David Eby and the U.S. “at direct odds,” she said, slamming the province for its lax policies towards drugs.

The federal Liberal government, since 2017, has spent over a billion dollars on decriminalization and so-called safer supply approaches.

Addicts are abusing fentanyl, which can be lethal in very small doses, in places like public parks, playgrounds and libraries, Tamara said.

“This is a massive problem,” she said, one that is affecting far too many people.

“Bring back that early 90s ad, where the person's cracking an egg over a hot frying pan,” Tamara continued, encouraging a shift back towards stigmatizing drugs as bad. “Shame actually works,” she said.