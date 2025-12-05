Trump poised to topple Venezuela's dictatorship

Pressure is mounting on Venezuelan tyrant Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. has stationed numerous military assets in the region, carried out strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats, and has rejected negotiations brought forward by Maduro.

President Donald Trump cited Venezuela's sending of millions of prisoners and gang members, in addition to narcotics, to the U.S. as reason for the aggressive American stance.

On Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said he believes President Trump is going to topple the Maduro regime.

The buildup of U.S. forces in the area, including the recommissioning of a former air force base in Puerto Rico, is “not a drill,” said Ezra.

“I'm going to make a prediction, that war will come,” he said, suggesting it would more likely be through “surgical” strikes as opposed to a mass assault.

Ezra said it was “surprising” that a dealmaker like Trump would have rejected a deal that would have seen Maduro step down, given a similar situation unfolded in Syria which saw Bashar al-Assad flee to Russia.

While some have said the U.S. strikes on drug boats are illegal, Ezra pointed to Trump's designation of cartel groups as terrorist entities early in his second term.

“A terrorist or pirate is entitled to a drop of legal process; not much more,” he said. “Trump legally declared them terrorists, and there's no rule that you can't shoot a terrorist.”

Given these rules of engagement, concerns over a recent second strike on a drug boat are unfounded, Ezra said.

“Trump is following the law, and it's the same law Obama followed,” he added, recalling the former Democratic president's use of drone strikes on terrorists.

“Things have gone from bad to worse” in Venezuela under Maduro's rule, Ezra said, highlighting widespread food shortages in the socialist country.

“This should be, really, one of the richest countries in the world,” Ezra continued, noting oil production fell by 70% after the industry was nationalized.

“Incredibly, you put the government in charge of oil in Venezuela, the largest reserves in the world, and they're running out of oil. They're down to just a million barrels a day.”

American companies were “kicked out” Ezra said, their assets stolen.

“The funny thing about terrorist, tyrant dictators is, they don't know how to do anything; they don't know actually know how to create wealth, they just know how to steal it. That's why Venezuelans are so poor, practically starving.”