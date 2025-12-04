I think Trump is going to topple the Venezuelan dictator

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra unpacks how for months, Donald Trump has talked tough about Venezuela. But his latest comments, paired with the massive U.S. military deployment now positioned in Puerto Rico, feel different. At a recent press conference, Trump’s tone was unmistakably forceful, and the visuals of American air power staging just offshore made clear this isn’t a theoretical exercise.

Maduro, for his part, is showing signs of sweat. In a recent clip, he sounded rattled, almost pleading. Reports suggest he has asked for amnesty or special guarantees if he steps aside. Trump’s answer, apparently, was a flat “no.” That alone would be enough to make any dictator nervous.

Officially, the U.S. says it is targeting drug-running vessels, and yes, there have been regular strikes on these small boats. But you don’t need an aircraft carrier group to sink glorified fishing skiffs. The claim that these operations are illegal, pushed by regime-friendly media, is laughable.

Pirates and narco-traffickers are legally hostis humani generis — enemies of all mankind. Trump has already designated these groups as terrorists, a move Canada followed. And despite what left-wing critics suggest, there is no rule against acting decisively.

But underneath the legalities sits a simple truth: Maduro is a tyrant. He stole his election, just as Hugo Chavez did before him. His country is starving ... literally. By 2017, the average Venezuelan had lost 24 pounds because of hunger. Oil production collapsed after nationalization, falling by roughly 70%. At today’s prices, Venezuela is missing out on about $43 billion a year, in a country with a GDP of roughly $100 billion.

Meanwhile, Maduro’s traditional allies are in no position to bail him out. Russia is consumed by Ukraine. Iran and Hezbollah have been weakened. China doesn’t want a geopolitical spectacle. Cuba is struggling through its worst economic crisis in decades.

This is why Trump’s posture feels serious. There’s a $50-million reward on Maduro’s head. You don’t deploy this much hardware to chase dinghies. The more likely scenario is a wave of special-operations missions, CIA, military units, covert teams already on the ground aimed at regime change, not nation-building.

It’s also a reminder that while Canada obsesses over its own internal squabbles and climate-tax MOUs, the world’s real power plays are unfolding elsewhere — whether we pay attention or not.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation on the state of Canadian corporate welfare and its failures now that Stellantis CEO praises Trump in the Oval office while bringing billions to the U.S.