WATCH: Trump posts AI-generated video of former President Obama's arrest

President Trump posted an AI-generated video Sunday of former President Obama's arrest, echoing claims of “treasonous conspiracy” surrounding the 2016 election.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), alleged several Obama administration officials “manipulated and withheld” key intelligence from the public related to the possibility of Russian interference in the election.

Gabbard seeks prosecution of intel chiefs James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey, citing a new declassified report.

Trump went on to post a TikTok video on Truth Social of Democrats, including Obama, stating, "No one is above the law."

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump posted an AI video of Barack Obama being ARRESTED by FBI and rotting in a prison cell



MAKE THIS A REALITY, @AGPamBondi! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E72YOBpcrO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 20, 2025

An AI-generated 45-second video shows Trump grinning in the Oval Office as Obama is arrested to the tune of "YMCA" and then shown in a jail cell wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The video surfaced as Gabbard alleged Obama and his intel chiefs manufactured the Russia collusion narrative.

"The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic," Gabbard said on Fox News Channel's Sunday episode of "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected," she claimed.

Gabbard stated her intent to send the documents to the FBI and DOJ for criminal referral; the DOJ declined to comment, according to Politico.

Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people.



No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.



We… pic.twitter.com/KJ7qrmMv0k — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

Gabbard's Friday report, based on intelligence, discredits claims that foreign-led cyberattacks altered the 2016 U.S. Presidential election outcome, challenging warnings about Russian meddling. Obama-era officials found no credible evidence of manipulated voting totals post-2016, despite third-party recount efforts.

Critics cite the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee's report on Russia's election interference and Trump campaign contacts as evidence.

A three-year investigation concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election. While contact between the Trump campaign and Russian officials was a "grave" counterintelligence threat, the report didn't conclude if allies knowingly colluded with Moscow. Then-Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), now Trump’s Secretary of State, endorsed the report.

Gabbard's office maintains that Obama's team “subverted the will of the American people,” undermining democracy through a “years-long coup” against President Trump.

"Creating this piece of manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped Donald Trump get elected contradicted every other assessment that had been made previously in the months leading up to the election,’" DNI Gabbard said.

A CIA review criticized the agency's methods for concluding Russia favored Trump in 2016, but affirmed the intelligence community's overall assessment.