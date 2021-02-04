“You have done nothing for me”: Trump quits Screen Actors Guild after facing expulsion

Former President Donald Trump has quit the Screen Actors Guild in a strongly worded letter condemning the union, which has been accused of covering for serial sexual predators and rapists such as disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had threatened to expel Trump, who held a membership in the organization, a union representing approximately 160,000 members of the entertainment industry. SAG-AFTRA sent out the threat after the Capitol riot.

On Wednesday, the SAG-AFTRA board voted “overwhelmingly” that the former president was in violation of the union’s membership guidelines over the Capitol riot.

Fox News obtained the letter Trump sent to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris, condemning the union, the media and news organizations.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Trump wrote.

"While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!" Trump added.

“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others,” the former president continued.

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union. Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me -- besides collecting duse and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas -- as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’”

“These, however, are policy failures, “he said. “Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious.”

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” Trump concluded. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

"Thank you," wrote Carteris and National Executive Director David White in response.