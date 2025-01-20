Trump signs executive order to withdraw U.S. from WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), signing an executive order that halts future funding to the global health agency.

The order calls out the WHO for failing to adopt essential reforms and criticises its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It states the organisation has not demonstrated independence from “the inappropriate political influence” of member states.

“The WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO,” the executive order reads.

Trump first attempted to leave the WHO in 2020 during his initial term, citing similar concerns about the agency's bias towards China and its role during the COVID outbreak. That decision was later reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The latest order also includes a request to the United Nations to revoke Biden's presidential letter that nullified the original withdrawal notification. Once confirmed, the U.S. will leave the WHO within 12 months and cease all financial contributions, which currently make up approximately 18% of the organisation’s total funding.

The WHO’s budget for 2024-2025 stands at $6.8 billion, underscoring the significant impact the U.S. withdrawal will have on its operations.

Trump’s executive order highlights frustrations over financial inequities and the WHO’s failure to address global health challenges effectively. The withdrawal decision is consistent with Trump’s previous criticism of the agency, which he accused in 2020 of aiding China in efforts to "mislead the world" about the origins of COVID-19.