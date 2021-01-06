BREAKING: Trump supporters storm Capitol building, force evacuation

Congress forced an emergency recess after a mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the process of counting the electoral votes that would have certified Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

The violence prompted members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate via underground tunnels.

In footage shared on social media, Trump-supporting protesters stormed the Capitol building, breaching multiple doors and fighting with police officers and Secret Service agents inside.

Boston Globe reporter Jazmine Ulloa initially reported that a “dense group of protesters” shattered windows of the Capitol and stormed the entrance.

“Full anarchy at this ‘mostly peaceful’ demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers,” wrote The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer on Twitter.

Violence flared after Vice President Mike Pence refused to decertify election results earlier in the day as hundreds of protesters marched onto the steps of the Capitol Building and made their way inside.

The raid prompted the District of Columbia to issue a lockdown on the nation’s capital, with a curfew set at 6PM, advising citizens to stay indoors.

