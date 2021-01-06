BREAKING: Trump supporters storm Capitol building, force evacuation

CSPAN

Congress forced an emergency recess after a mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the process of counting the electoral votes that would have certified Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

The violence prompted members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate via underground tunnels.

In footage shared on social media, Trump-supporting protesters stormed the Capitol building, breaching multiple doors and fighting with police officers and Secret Service agents inside.

Boston Globe reporter Jazmine Ulloa initially reported that a “dense group of protesters” shattered windows of the Capitol and stormed the entrance.

Rioters are smashing windows outside the Capitol Building. pic.twitter.com/ZZOm2lFDvD — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2021

A dense group of protestors has shattered the windows of the Capitol. We can hear roaring chants of “USA” outside. pic.twitter.com/ky1vsckY2P — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

“Full anarchy at this ‘mostly peaceful’ demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers,” wrote The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer on Twitter.

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors



Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC



The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Violence flared after Vice President Mike Pence refused to decertify election results earlier in the day as hundreds of protesters marched onto the steps of the Capitol Building and made their way inside.

BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building



To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution pic.twitter.com/m24YjtWIXh — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

The raid prompted the District of Columbia to issue a lockdown on the nation’s capital, with a curfew set at 6PM, advising citizens to stay indoors.