Trump to appoint Richard Grenell to Holocaust Memorial Council

Credit: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

US President Donald Trump is set to appoint Richard Grenell, who formerly served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence, to a position on the Holocaust Memorial Council.

According to a statement from the White House, Trump announced 42 new intended appointments to various positions in different organizations. Grenell is one of three new appointments made to positions on the council. Presidential appointees serve for five-year terms.

Others to receive appointments to federal government commissions and advisory boards include Trump loyalists Pam Bondi, who served as the 37th Florida attorney general, Hope Hicks, a former senior counselor to the president, and Stephanie Grisham, who served as the White House press secretary.

In February, Grenell was picked as acting Director of National Intelligence, making him the United States’ first openly gay DNI and cabinet member — a fact that CNN and other members of the mainstream media chose to ignore when they declared Pete Buttigieg to be the “first openly gay cabinet member” after former Vice President Joe Biden announced his appointment as Transportation Secretary under the presumptive Biden administration.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust fund has elaborated on the Nazi regime’s concepts of race, eugenics and sexuality influenced its hostile and inhumane policy towards gay men and women. The Trust stated that around 10 to 15,000 men, who were charged with being gay, were sent to concentration camps and ultimately killed. The Nazis killed around six million Jews during the Holocaust.

The United States Congress established the council in 1980 to commemorate the Holocaust and to raise private funds for and build the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which opened in 1993. According to the museum’s website, the museum operates through a public-private partnership, with some federal funding.

The organization states that the president chooses 55 people to join the council, and both the House and Senate pick five each. The US Department of Education, the Department of the Interior, and the State Department nominate three members each.