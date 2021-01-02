Trump tweets “friendly advice” to Iran as tensions escalate

AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File

There are indications that Iran is expected to confront US forces in the Middle East. According to a US official who spoke to NBC News, the United States has observed new indications that the rogue state could be planning an attack against US forces in the region.

According to the official who spoke anonymously to the publication, Iran’s intentions were “difficult and at times unpredictable.”

According to NBC News, the indications are however being taken seriously as Iran is commemorating its one-year anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani who was killed last year in a US drone strike ordered by President Trump on Jan. 3, 2020.

Soleimani’s death was deemed a “defensive action,” due to his leadership of Iran's Quds Force, which was responsible for international acts of terrorism against American forces. Just days prior to his demise, Iran launched an attack against US forces posted in Iraq using proxy militia forces.

In a recent show of force, the United States flew B-52 bombers to the Middle East in what the US central command calls a “deliberate appearance.” The United States government accused Iranian backed militia of a Dec. 20 Iraq attack on Baghdad’s green zone, where the US embassy is located. Almost two-dozen rockets were fired, none of which hit the mark.

Posting on Twitter, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, condemned the B-52 flights, writing, “Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war.”

Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 31, 2020

In response, President Donald Trump tweeted, “some friendly advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

Tensions between Iran and the United States come ahead of Joe Biden’s prospective confirmation to the Oval Office and are expected to burden the next administration with potential violence in the Middle East.

Under President Trump, several Middle Eastern countries formed peace treaties with Israel, defying critics’ expectations for the Republican president.

“We continue to watch Iran very closely,” Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said to NBC News. “While it is my hope that we enter 2021 peacefully and without conflict, the Department is at the ready to defend the American people and her interests.”