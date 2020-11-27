Trump: 'Vaccines are being delivered next week or the week after'

President Donald Trump stated on Thursday evening that coronavirus vaccine deliveries are scheduled to begin as early as next week.

"The whole world is suffering and we are rounding the curve," Trump said. "And the vaccines are being delivered next week or the week after."

During a special Thanksgiving holiday announcement to U.S troops overseas via video conference, Trump noted that front-line workers, senior citizens, and medical personnel would be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Fox News reported that Trump also claimed that his opponent, prospective president-elect Joe Biden, should not receive credit for the vaccinations, as Trump referred to as a “medical miracle,” after Trump spearheaded the development for a coronavirus vaccine via Operation Warp Speed.

"Joe Biden failed with the swine flu, H1N1, totally failed with the swine flu," Trump stated. "Don't let him take credit for the vaccines because the vaccines were me and I pushed people harder than they've ever been pushed before and we got that approved and through and nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Trump’s statements come ahead of a December 10 meeting where the Food and Drug Administration will review Pfizer’s request to seek a sign off for emergency vaccination usage for its vaccine development with the German companies Pfizer and BioNTech.

The latest trial data showed the vaccine created by the two companies was over 90% effective.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also working on separate vaccines through Operation Warp Speed.