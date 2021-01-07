Twitch bans popular emote after star calls for civil unrest

Twitch, one of the world’s largest streaming platforms, has removed its most popular emote, known as the ‘PogChamp’ emote, over incendiary tweets by the man featured in the image.

Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez posted a tweet calling for civil unrest following the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, by Capitol police after protesters forced their way past police and into the building.

Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol today or will the #MAGAMartyr die in vain?



The video will be aired soon on (banned dot video) & (theresistance dot video) and it sounds pretty gruesome 😔 — gootecks (@gootecks) January 6, 2021

“Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the capitol today or will the #MAGAMartyr die in vain?” Gutierrez said in the tweet.

Subsequent tweets from Gutierrez included the graphic footage of Babbitt’s shooting captured by protesters and shared on Banned.Video, Alex Jones’ website.

Twitch announced yesterday night that their decision was made after Gutierrez's tweets were deemed to be “encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today.”

We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021

It was also reported that there were three other deaths at the protest, though D.C. police only said that those individuals were the result of “medical emergencies,” according to a report from the Boston Globe.

Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte was on the ground and captured footage of an unknown person carried away in a makeshift stretcher:

Men wearing MAGA hats helped emergency personnel pull a dying man from the chaos. That's not a stretcher, this is a police barricade. There are a couple dozen bad guys getting violent, and 100s of thousands of good guys just trying to be heard. The media wants to erase good guys. pic.twitter.com/uEw7TTMN3N — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 6, 2021

A young woman was just shot in the neck while inside the Capitol building. Unclear who fired.pic.twitter.com/6XadjwtDdk — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 6, 2021

If you'd like to see more of our coverage, and help make it possible, please visit RebelWashington.com.