Twitch bans popular emote after star calls for civil unrest

  • By Rebel News
  • January 07, 2021

Twitch, one of the world’s largest streaming platforms, has removed its most popular emote, known as  the ‘PogChamp’ emote, over incendiary tweets by the man featured in the image.

Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez posted a tweet calling for civil unrest following the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, by Capitol police after protesters forced their way past police and into the building.

“Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the capitol today or will the #MAGAMartyr die in vain?” Gutierrez said in the tweet.

Subsequent tweets from Gutierrez included the graphic footage of Babbitt’s shooting captured by protesters and shared on Banned.Video, Alex Jones’ website.

Twitch announced yesterday night that their decision was made after Gutierrez's tweets were deemed to be “encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today.”

It was also reported that there were three other deaths at the protest, though D.C. police only said that those individuals were the result of “medical emergencies,” according to a report from the Boston Globe.

Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte was on the ground and captured footage of an unknown person carried away in a makeshift stretcher:

