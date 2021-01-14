Twitter cries foul over Ugandan social media ban ahead of election

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Since the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a group of riotous agitators, Big Tech and social media have begun mass censorship campaigns. They've targeted the leader of the free world, President Trump, setting off alarm bells for fair-minded individuals who see this deplatforming as a grave threat to freedom of speech.

In a twist of irony, Twitter decried actions taken by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to shut down social media platforms just days before his country goes to an election.

“We strongly condemn internet shutdowns. They are hugely harmful [and] violate basic human rights and the principles of the open internet,”a statement from Twitter said, without a hint of self-awareness.

“Start your own Uganda,” was a popular refrain from commenters in response.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared what knowledge he has of Uganda, mostly through connections he'd made in life with expat Ismaili Muslims who had fled the country, as well as his thoughts on Twitter's hypocritical stance on free speech in the United States compared to free speech in Uganda.