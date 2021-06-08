Two tickets THROWN OUT for organizer of Pastor Artur's Street Church

Alberta has made quite a name for itself when it comes to how the provinces are handling pushback against lockdown measures. The non-compliant aren't just subject to tickets and warnings, they get court injunctions and arrests too.

Protesters who get rowdy, or people speaking at rallies saying things that go against approved narratives aren't the only targets of enforcement — this group also includes pastors, here in Alberta.

If you’re a regular Rebel News viewer, you've heard of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Pastor Tim Stephens and Pastor James Coates. And they aren't the only pastors and church members being prosecuted and targeted.

Street Church organizer Derek Reimer is a Rebel News client through FightTheFines.com, who just recently got his tickets thrown out of court. This is thanks not only to his lawyer, Sarah Miller, but supporters and donors like you!

I caught up with Derek, not realizing he had been served under the May 6 court order the weekend before, and was subject to arrest at any minute.

Cops arrived on the scene as I was there, ordering Derek to mask the homeless and to stop feeding them, as per a new amendment from May 27 making it illegal to serve food at gatherings.

Derek thanked the cops and the rest of the day went beautifully. Later, I followed Derek home (more like he drove me home) to see if the cops would snag him, Pastor Art style!

I went to Street Church the next day, as did two police officers. They waved at me and told Derek to have a wonderful day.

Are we beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel?

Stay tuned for more updates from the Alberta church team, as we are working tirelessly following these brave men around documenting obvious targeting and double standards in the province. And if you can, please go to FightTheFines.com to donate and help us all fight these unjust fines.