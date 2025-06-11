Trudeau appointee Sen. Mary Jane McCallum (Manitoba) joined the Conservative Senate caucus, the second Trudeau-appointed senator to do so this month.

Cree Senator McCallum, of Barren Lands First Nation, joined the Conservative caucus after consulting with chiefs and community leaders. "I feel strongly that this is a crucial step in building bridges."

The defection follows the appointment of Charles Adler, a controversial radio commentator, to the Red Chamber as a Manitoba Senator last September 17. He previously called Indigenous constituents lazy "boneheads," prompting pushback.

New Brunswick Sen. David Richards joined the Conservative caucus last week, reported CBC News.

Opposition Senate Leader Leo Housakos praised Senator McCallum as a principled leader and strong advocate for Indigenous communities. "Her expertise and unique perspective will be invaluable as we work to strengthen the Senate's role as a forum for open debate… and meaningful dialogue reflective of all Canadians."

McCallum, in a statement to the public broadcaster, urged "greater collaboration" and "mutual understanding" of Indigenous perspectives across the political spectrum.

McCallum and Richards joined the Conservative caucus after previously sitting as non-affiliated members. Before 2014, all Senators were party-affiliated.

Trudeau then removed all Liberals from caucus, the Official Opposition at the time. Later, he created the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointment, meant to recommend "independent" candidates, but it has been criticized for favouring Liberal candidates and donors.

In August, Adler was sworn in after pledging allegiance to the King, alongside three Liberal Party donors, as reported by Blacklock’s. Concerns exist that Trudeau appointees will prioritize ideology over the public's will.

Trudeau appointed Adler, citing human rights work, but Indigenous leaders critical of Adler's past comments expressed disgust. "The vile words and contempt he has spoken are so vicious and racist they could be considered hate crimes."

After proroguing Parliament, Trudeau vowed to fill 10 Senate vacancies owing to retirements. "Prorogation did not affect the ability of the Governor General to make appointments to the Senate based on the advice of the prime minister," said Simon Lafortune, a PMO spokesperson.

The Conservative caucus has seen recent membership decline, with more on the way out due to mandatory retirement at 75.

Senators Judith Seidman and Richard retire later this year, with McCallum and two others slated to leave by 2027, further reducing the Conservative caucus. It remains the smallest group in the red chamber with 13 members.

When asked about recruitment, Housakos's office said a strong, diverse opposition in the Senate is crucial for its "sober second thought" role. It cannot block bills aligned with clear election promises.

The Senate's current standings include 46 Independent, 21 Canadian, and 18 Progressive senators, plus six non-affiliated, and one vacant seat.