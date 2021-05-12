TYRANTS: Our public health officials have become drunk with power

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies had some strong words for Canada's public health tyrants who have kept us locked-down for over a year now — or as he calls them, doc-tators.

How is it that these unelected, unaccountable health bureaucrats are able to wield such vast powers over the rest of us, shuttering churches, gyms, restaurants, and other small businesses? These people are becoming drunk with power, and when the dust settles on COVID-19, there will be a lot of explaining to do.

