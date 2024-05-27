U of T anti-Israel protesters refuse to disperse after trespass notice

As Rebel News previously reported, late afternoon last Friday, University of Toronto president Meric Gertler finally found his spine and emerged from his bunker to tell the Hobos for Hamas that they are no longer welcome upon the lawns of King’s College Circle.

Indeed, President Gertler, a.k.a., Toronto’s most invisible man after Mitch Marner, finally stepped forward and told the Hitler Youth campers that come 8 a.m. Monday, that’s it: they must decamp and leave the premises. Or else!

Or else what, you ask? Well, if you were expecting Mighty Mouse to call the cops and enforce that trespass notice, you will no doubt be saddened to learn that no such thing happened. Alas, 8 a.m. came and went, but the campers remained. In fact, they bolstered their ranks due to public sector union members from OPSEU and CUPE showing up in solidarity with the hateful hobos.

Your tax dollars hard at work yet again, folks. As Rebel News and other media outlets waited for something tangible to happen, we sent along the following questions to the university’s media relations department:

1. With less than a half-hour to go before the 8 a.m. deadline for the squatters to vacate, it is abundantly clear they have no plans to do so. At what point will the University of Toronto call the Toronto Police Service to remove the squatters?

2. If the university has no plans to call the police, why?

3. Is the university willing to cancel convocation ceremonies if the illegal encampment remains?

4. On the point of the Trespass Notices handed out on Friday, I noticed a significant error on the deadline date: “Monday 27, 2024 at 8 a.m.” Missing is the month (May). Does this error make the notice null and void? Or were new notices issued with the correct date?

Yet again, our specific queries were not answered. Instead, we received a statement from President Gertler, who with each passing day resembles SCTV character Sid Dithers:

“Dear U of T community, “This morning, lawyers representing the University of Toronto served documents seeking an injunction order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and asked the court for an expedited case conference for scheduling. “In addition to pursuing this legal avenue to return King’s College Circle to the University community, we continue to engage in discussions with students representing those in the encampment. We held a long and productive meeting yesterday and are meeting again today. We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement and bring the unauthorized encampment to an end. “Thank you for your patience. I will continue to keep you updated.”

Now the question arises: Will that injunction be granted? And assuming it will be, will Gertler call in the help of law enforcement?

While it's likely that the radicals at Little Gaza desperately want a violent showdown with the police to bolster their victim narrative, law and order must prevail.