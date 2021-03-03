U of Toronto invites Berkeley “Othering and Belonging” expert to lead Zoom lecture on anti-racism, LGBTQ2S+ issues

The University of Toronto

The University of Toronto has invited “internationally recognized” civil rights expert john a. powell [sic] to headline a conference covering a variety of touchy subjects, each more confusing than the last.

The 2021 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) Conference is set for a three hour block of time on March 19 via Zoom.

Here's what we know about the conference, based on an email making the rounds at U of T:

The Anti-Racism and Cultural Diversity Office (ARCDO) invites you to join us for the upcoming 2021 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) Conference. Learn about approaches and strategies to deepen anti-racism action through systemic and intersectional change. We will be joined by local community experts, academics, administration and student leaders to engage in critical dialogue and information sharing. 2021 IDERD Conference The Work Continues: Deepening Anti-Racism Action through Systemic and Intersectional Change March 19, 2021: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, via Zoom



Keynote Speaker: john a. powell, Director, Othering and Belonging Institute; Professor, University of California at Berkeley •Session 1: Developing an Anti-Racism Action Pla •Session 2: Intersectional Approaches to Decolonize Anti-Racism Efforts Within a Post-secondary Environmen •Session 3: Not For, But With: Engaging Students as Anti-Racist Leader •Session 4: The Politics of (In)visibility: Race & Resistance in LGBTQ2S+ Experiences within Post-Secondary Institution •Session 5: Centring Anti-Racism within Faith-based Advocacy

According to the Othering & Belonging Institute, john a. powell lived in Africa at some point, is an expert on Brazil, taught at Harvard Law School and blogs at the Huffington Post.