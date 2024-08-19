UK government considers banning 'silent prayer' near abortion clinics
The move could further limit activities in 'safe access zones' as implementation of the new law looms.
The Labour government in the United Kingdom is weighing potential revisions to guidelines concerning activities permitted near abortion clinics, including the possibility of banning silent prayer within designated "safe access zones."
This development follows legislation approved by Members of Parliament last year, which established 150-meter buffer zones around clinics and hospitals providing abortion services. The law, aimed at prohibiting protests in these areas, has yet to be implemented, the National Pulse reports.
Draft guidance released in December initially allowed for silent prayer within these zones and permitted "consensual" communication, such as distributing leaflets or engaging in conversation. However, government sources have indicated that aspects of this guidance may be subject to revision.
The potential changes come amid pressure from pro-abortion advocates who seek to restrict activities they view as attempts to influence women's reproductive choices. Rachael Clarke of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service has specifically called for banning individuals with rosary beads from the vicinity of clinics, targeting Roman Catholic prayer practices.
All three current Home Office ministers, including Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, have previously expressed opposition to allowing silent prayer within buffer zones. However, the existing guidance acknowledges that "silent prayer" is protected under the Human Rights Act 1998.
Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, recently confirmed that the government plans to implement safe access zones around abortion clinics "imminently."
