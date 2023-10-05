U.K. Health Secretary seeks restriction on trans access to female hospital wards
The proposal aims to ensure that those of the same biological sex are placed together in wards and receive care from medical professionals of the same sex for intimate health concerns.
The U.K. Health Secretary plans to introduce a proposal preventing trans individuals from accessing female hospital wards in the UK. Additionally, there are reports suggesting a return to 'sex-specific' terminology in National Health Service documents.
The Daily Mail reports that:
“Steve Barclay will unveil the plans to push back against ‘wokery’ in the health service amid concerns that women’s rights are being sidelined.”
Daily Mail: "Trans women patients 'to be banned from female wards' under plans to be announced by Health Secretary Steve Barclay today"https://t.co/dPU9wbKEZL— Emily Wilding Davison (@Wommando) October 3, 2023
“We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS. That is why I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients,” Barlcay stated, adding “It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected.”
He continued:
“And I can confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause.”
A source close to the Health Secretary told the Telegraph that:
“The Secretary of State is fed up with this agenda and the damage it’s causing, language like 'chestfeeding,' talking about pregnant 'people' rather than women. It exasperates the majority of people, and he is determined to take action.”
“He is concerned that women’s voices should be heard on healthcare and that too often wokery and ideological dogma is getting in the way of this,” the source added.
- By Ezra Levant
