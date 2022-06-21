Ukraine bans primary opposition party, seizing all its assets and money
The ban of the country’s largest opposition party effectively signals an end to democracy in the Eastern European country, which is currently involved in a conflict with Russia over its eastern provinces.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice has announced an official ban on the country’s main opposition party and seized all its assets.
The move, which clearly undermines efforts to project Ukraine as a liberal democracy, was announced on Facebook by the Ministry of Justice on Monday. The government of Ukraine revealed that the Opposition Platform – For Life (OPPL) is effectively banned, noting the transfer of its assets, property, and money to the state, Radio Free Europe reported.
In March, the opposition party was forced to suspend its operations following accusations of complicity with the Kremlin in Russia. It was also accused of being “anti-Ukrainian” by Ukraine’s ruling government, which is headed by Volodymr Zelensky.
The ban of the country’s largest opposition party effectively signals an end to democracy in the Eastern European country, which is currently involved in a conflict with Russia over its eastern provinces.
The OPPL served as the second largest party following Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, which is named after his popular TV series.
OPPL leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who insists that he is simply looking out for the interests of Ukrainians by establishing friendly instead of hostile relations with Russia, was arrested last month and remains confined to his home.
According to the Ministry of Justice, the party is accused of acting to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and joins ten other opposition political parties to have been banned by the Zelensky regime since Russia’s invasion in February.
The move to ban the OPPL follows Zelensky’s passage of legislation that allows the government to ban any political party that challenges official regime policy on the Russian invasion, Summit News reports. The legislation enables the courts to seize assets while depriving opposition parties of the right to appeal.
As Rebel News reported in May, Ukraine has moved to silence critics both within the country and those living outside of Ukraine. Anatoly Anatoliyevich Shariy, a popular YouTube commentator, was arrested in Spain on behalf of Ukraine after speaking out against the Zelensky government.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline
16,973 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.