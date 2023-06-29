The ‘ULEZ Blade Runners’ are scuppering Sadiq Khan's expansion

E-transfer (Canada):

The London Mayor's plan to extend the Ultra Low Emissions Zone could be scuppered because the 'ULEZ Blade Runners' are successfully taking cameras down across the capital. Sadiq Khan plans to extend the controversial ULEZ to all boroughs of Greater London despite widespread opposition from politicians, business owners and the British public. Under the London Mayors scheme ordinary Londoners will be forced to pay £12.50 a day to drive in Greater London from 29 August if their vehicle does meet certain environmental standards.

Across the capital there has been regular protests against the ULEZ expansion and there has been multiple calls from concerned business groups around the UK calling for a scrapping of the expansion. Despite all the opposition Khan is adamant the ULEZ expansion will go ahead on 29 August because he claims it will improve air quality in London.

The London Mayor plans could however be under threat as ordinary Londoners are taking matters into their own hands. Dubbed ‘The ULEZ Blade Runners’ several secretive have sprung up across the capital who are removing the ULEZ cameras. Last month the Daily mail spoke to two of the Blade Runners who told them “'We are going to take down every single one no matter what'.”

Footage has recently emerged online showing more than a dozen broken ULEZ cameras which had been removed by just one of the ‘Blade Runners’.

In the video which has gone viral online the person filming explains “It might takes your blokes half a day to put one up. It takes me less than a minute to take one down.

So f*ck your f*cking ULEZ, sh*t c*nts. This is our country and we’re taking it back.”

The Blade runners have become so efficient at removing the ULEZ cameras that Khan is struggling with the pace of putting the new cameras up to replace those stolen or damaged across London. The budget for the controversial ULEZ expansion is between £130 million and £140 million and many believe that if the ‘Blade Runners’ continue to take down the cameras, the Mayor will be forced to admit defeat and cancel his ULEZ expansion.