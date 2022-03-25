Unifor won't disclose COVID rapid testing company at heart of Jerry Dias controversy

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we considered the news that former Unifor boss Jerry Dias is under investigation for allegedly taking money to promote COVID tests to the membership.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“What’s so incredible here is that the union won’t say who the bribe-paying company is. They’re keeping it a secret. Why? Why would they possibly do that? If the bribe was bad enough that they sacked their president, surely it’s bad enough to disclose who paid the bribe! “Unless they want it kept secret for a reason. What could that reason possibly be? Is it a politically connected company? Did the company bribe other people, too? Others in Unifor? Others in other unions? Other Liberals?”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

