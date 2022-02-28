Union ready to litigate City of Hamilton vaccine mandate

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A small local union is backing its members in respecting their right to bodily autonomy and medical privacy.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU 107) works primarily for the city-owned Hamilton Street Railway and bus operations. They collectively carry over 30 million people every year and have a fantastic safety record. President Eric Tuck represents approximately 800 transit professionals.

On January 12th the city of Hamilton came out with a new vaccine policy that gave city workers until May 31st 2022 to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of an approved medical exemption. Anyone who fails to do so will face termination as of June 1, 2022.

Shortly thereafter, Veteran transit workers began to speak up about this get vaxxed or be axed policy.

Then, on February 8th, Local 107 issued a press release challenging this policy.

Eric Tuck discusses how he urged the City of Hamilton to reconsider its position to force what he refers to as unnecessary changes in their policy to save taxpayers the liability of costly and unnecessary litigation.

Yet it appears that the City has taken a chapter out of Justin Trudeau’s book and doubled down on the policy despite Chief Medical Officer of health Kieran Moore announcing that the workplace vaccination policies are no longer necessary.