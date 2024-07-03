University of Toronto pro-Hamas encampment packs up before police takedown

Toronto police were set to forcibly evict the illegal protest shanties dubbed 'Tentifada' by 6 pm Wednesday after a judge ruled the protest squalor to be in contravention of trespass laws.

"We are departing from the People's Circle for Palestine earlier than the 6 pm deadline set by the court. Long live the Student Intifada. Long live Palestine," an account, UotT Occupy for Palestine, wrote on X hours before the deadline. 

In his 96-page decision, Superior Court Justice Markus Koehnen found that the university had been trespassed upon and dispossessed of its property due to the occupation, which formed on King's College Circle in early May.

"The University has suffered and continues to suffer irreparable harm," Koehnen ruled

Anti-semitic union flunkies, like those in CUPE, had made social media rallying cries in a last-ditch effort to support the squatters. 

However, supporters were only able to muster dozens to protest the injunction. 

The illegal Hamas favela in Toronto was allowed to fester into its third month before removal. Other such unsanitary pro-violence villages were removed swiftly in Edmonton and Calgary after a few hours without the use of an injunction. 

Several hate-slums remain on campuses across the country, including at McGill, UBC and Ottawa. 

The demonstrations were formed to object to Israeli military action to free hostages taken in the largest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. 1200 Israelis were killed, and 240 were taken captive by Hamas murderers in a one-day terror frenzy on October 7, 2023. 

