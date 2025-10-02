Unmasking the Montreal Church Attack: A Deep Dive into the Gabriel Lepage Investigation

On July 25, during a Sean Feucht worship service, Gabriel Lepage allegedly bypassed police, entered Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal, and deployed two smoke bombs on stage. A Rebel News investigation into Lepage unexpectedly led to his employer, the Department of National Defence.

On Thursday, Rebel News exposed shocking findings with its billboard truck, directly calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to recognize Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Our plan to drive around the Department of National Defence military base was changed due to a federal holiday, so we went to the church, the crime scene, to gather public reactions. We thank AAEH Security for covering the cost of two security personnel.

Our investigation now turns to critical questions:

Did the Department of National Defence attempt to shield Gabriel Lepage, the alleged smoke bomber?

Furthermore, why did the Montreal police demonstrate a surprising lack of urgency in identifying or arresting him?

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was even threatened with harassment charges for attempting to expose the suspect. Lepage appears to have strong Antifa ties.

During questioning, his texting led to Antifa members appearing at our location. This disturbing event suggests Antifa cells may operate within our national defense, raising concerns about the number of such individuals, their training for attacks, the origin of incendiary devices, and why Lepage remains at large despite being unmasked and exposed in media.

According to our sources, individuals within the Department of National Defence were aware of the church attack. Why did no one report this information to the police?

More than a hate crime, some deem this a terrorist attack on Christians. It's not an isolated incident, but reveals a systemic issue: a government that legislates against "hate speech" and "hate crimes" yet appears to cover up clear hate crimes when they happen.

Rebel News will now endeavor to speak with individuals on the ground to gather their reactions on these revelations.