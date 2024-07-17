Unsanitary conditions, rats, and overdoses: McGill pro-Hamas camp dismantled

Last Wednesday, July 10, the encampment at McGill University was finally dismantled by a private company hired by the university to clear the private property. Reports indicated severe unsanitary conditions, rat infestations, cases of overdoses, and illegal narcotic sales.

The anti-Israel encampment at McGill University, which had been in place since April 27, was dismantled on July 10 by the security agency Sirco, as the university awaited a court hearing set for July 25 regarding their request for a second injunction.

The university had reported several incidents of vandalism, graffiti, occupation of administrative buildings, violence, hate speech on campus, and altercations involving security personnel. Despite these activities, local law enforcement did not intervene to remove the encampment.

In a related development, a similar encampment was established at Victoria Square Park in Montreal, where confrontations included attacks on journalists, with no police intervention observed.

This encampment was removed two weeks later. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has advocated for dialogue over force in dealing with such protests at McGill and the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), although the public encampment faced quicker disbandment compared to the university sites.

The situation has continued to escalate with multiple incidents reported, including protests that turned violent following the initial dismantling of the Victoria Square camp. During these events, two police officers were reportedly injured, and Mayor Plante was evacuated from a council meeting due to disruptions by anti-Israel activists.

McGill University cited health and safety concerns for the dismantling, noting the refusal of activists to allow necessary inspections by police and fire services. During the removal, reports indicated only homeless individuals remained, with instances of drug overdoses and unsanitary conditions exacerbating the situation.

The university stated that the decision to dismantle the camp was based on escalating vandalism, violence, and clear health and safety risks, leading them to employ Sirco for the operation. This move is part of broader efforts to restore stability and reduce ongoing costs associated with increased security and repairs necessitated by the encampment.

Following the dismantling, protests continued, with activists clashing with police and vowing future actions.

The university has faced significant financial and operational disruptions due to the encampment, impacting events including convocation ceremonies. The aftermath of the camp's removal has left the area in a degraded condition.

News Analysis Canada Quebec Montreal Deport Hamas
